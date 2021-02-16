TPLF Spokesperson Getachew Reda unverified voice

Ardent pro- TPLF news channel, Tigray Media House, on Tuesday released what it said to be a voice of TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda. It is claimed that TPLF killed 100,000 government soldiers which many Ethiopians rather took as pure lie. The voice itself is unverified.

Video : Embedded from Tigray Media House YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

