Amhara Genocide protestors in Washington DC (Photo credit : Amhara Media Center )

Amhara Genocide – Borkena – Ethiopian News

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians demonstrated in front of the State Department in Washington DC to condemn Amhara genocide .

The protested against genocide against ethnic Amahra in Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia.

“Stop Amhara genocide” were among the slogans that protestors chanted.

Thousands of innocent ethnic Amhara civilians were massacred especially after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April 2018.

Hundreds of thousands of people were also displaced due to recurring massacres.

The Oromo regional state has been linking the massacre of ethnic Amhara to what it called Oromo Liberation Front – Shane group.

However, there have been indications that officials, including senior level officials, in the government structure had been involved in facilitating the massacres.

Conversation on social media from Amhara activists, for that matter even from other activists who do not call themselves Amahra activists, blame Shimeles Abdissa, president of Oromia regional state, for all the massacres in the Wollega area of the region.

Others tend to see a role by Lemma Megerssa, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s former confidant and boss, but no concrete evidence is yet made available to the public.

However, there seems to be a consensus among many that the regional state in Oromia has facilitated the Amahra massacre.

There does not seem to be a commitment on the part of the government, so far, to return those who were displaced from Oromia region and provide them with security protection.

