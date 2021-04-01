Amhara regional state seeks Ethiopia’s Federal gov’t action in Wollega

Targeted attack against ethnic Amhara is part of a plot to disintegrate Ethiopia, said Amhara Regional State president Agegnehu Teshager

A day after the latest round of massacre of innocent civilians targeting ethnic Amhara in the Wollega region of Ethiopia, Amhara regional state formally requested the Federal government for a law enforcement action against those who perpetrated it.

Agengnehu Tesahger, head of Amhara regional state, who recalled that the victims were massacred only because they are ethnic Amhara, demanded the Federal government to take action in response to the massacre in Wollega and Benishangul Gumuz region.

Hundreds of innocent civilians including children and women were massacred in Wollega in the evening of Tuesday. The gunmen are said to be Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) fighters.

Targeted attack against ethnic Amhara in different parts of the country is part of a plot to disintegrate Ethiopia, said Mr. Agegnehu, as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC.)

Furthermore, he said that Amhara regional states condemns ethnic-based human rights violations against Amhara, including children and women, by the radical Oromo Liberation Front – Shane group and Gumuz rebels.

“Despite dying the people [Amhara] never loses hope and prioritizes brotherhood,” Mr. Agegneu said in a statement he released on Thursday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reacted to the incident amid widespread criticism from Ethiopia that his government has repeatedly failed to defend the right to live of Ethiopians in any part of the country.

“We condemn the attack on innocent civilians in Oromia region west Wollega zone,” he wrote in Amharic and his mother tongue Oromogna.

He saw the attack as the work of Ethiopia’s enemies who are organized in the country and abroad, and the purpose is, he said, to “derail us from our journey.”

Even while paying sacrifice, he continued, “we will foster Ethiopian unity and continue our march.”

Furthermore, he said that the Federal government and the regional government are jointly taking retaliatory action against the perpetrators.

He pleaded with Ethiopians not to fall prey to what he called “the traps of destructive forces.”

Conversations among Ethiopians on social media openly pointed finger to Abiy Ahmed’s party, and the government structure in what is called Oromia region as facilitators of the attack for the radical ethnic Oromo group – Oromo Liberation Front.

Former spokesperson of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), and currently vice chairman of one of the OLF faction, Kejela Merdassa, last week said that the radical group is getting support (financial and arms) from government structure. He said so in an interview with Ahadu Television.

