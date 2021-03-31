Oromia, Benishangul regions continue to be places of a massacre

Google Map of Wollega and the region

The security situation in Oromia and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia continue to pose security risk to Ethiopians of ethnic Amhara background.

Benishangul was out of control to the point that the Federal government had to deploy defense forces under a task force led by Let. General Asrat Deniero.

As it turns out, ethnic Amharas continue to be massacred. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced and those who are not displaced live with fear of persecution by radical ethnic nationalist groups including the armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

At least seven innocent civilians were killed in Metekel Zone, Mandura district of the region on Wednesday. Let. General Asrat has confirmed the news, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency. He called perpetrators “bandits.” Majority of Ethiopians now seem to believe that mass killings in the Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions are politically motivated, not ordinary killings.

Federal police and Ethiopian Defense Force deployed to the region responded to the attack, and Let. Gen. Asrat told ENA that ten of the perpetrators were killed.

Wollega latest massacre

The Oromia regional State reported that 28 innocent civilians have been killed on Tuesday in the Babo Gambel district of Wollega zone. Several others are wounded.

Other sources say the number of those who are massacred is well over 40. Still others say, it is well over hundred. Official statement from Oromo regional state first said the number of victims was “unknown”

It is confirmed that women are among the victims. And this is the second massacre for the month in the same zone – Wollega.

Furthermore, the regional government said that Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) forces perpetrated the attack and that three of them were killed by government forces.

The latest round of killing, which just a day after Ethiopians celebrated Team Ethiopia’s qualification for African Cup of Nations, has outraged an increasing number of Ethiopians.

Many now tend to think that the government is part of the plot in the attack that is targeting ethnic Amharas in Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia.

The Federal Ministry of Peace is yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest massacres in both regions.

