Massacre of ethnic- Amhara in Oromo regional state of Ethiopia has been ignored by international human rights advocates and state actors alike

Dozens of innocent ethnic-Amharas are reportedly massacred in the latest string of radical ethnic Oromo nationalist group, Oromo Liberation Front, gunmen attack in the Wollega region of Ethiopia.

A report by DW Amharic said that the attack happened on Tuesday in the evening in Babo Ganbel district, Bone kebele in West Wollega Zone.

The source cited residents from the area to report that 28 people are confirmed dead, but the number could be much higher. Several others are wounded. Victims from the attack have been admitted to Nedjo hospital.

Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA) on Wednesday said that it got reports from residents that dozens of unarmed civilians have been massacred in Babo Ganbel region.

The source added that security forces arrived on the scene around 10:00 P.M. – about three hours after the massacre. They are said to have advised residents to protect themselves as they are not given orders from authorities to respond to the attackers.

Oromia regional state on Wednesday issued a statement confirming the news that at least 28 innocent civilians have been massacred, as reported by state media – Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate. Initially, it said that the number of victims was unknown. Latest report on the incident from AMMA indicates that the number of people killed in the attack reached over 40 people.

The gunmen gathered more than 50 people from the area before they unleashed the massacre around 9 P.M. At least 12 of the victims are reported to be women.

The Oromo regional state claimed that it had killed three Oromo Liberation Front gunmen who were involved in the attack. It has been claiming in the past that the armed wing of OLF has been weakened to the point that it would no longer pose a threat.

However, it was only two or so weeks ago that the radical Oromo nationalist group carried out a horrific massacre against ethnic Amhara in Horo Guduru region of Ethiopia.

Last week, the same group ventured to take the massacre to north central Ethiopia when it attacked residents of Ataye and Ephrata Gidim, among other areas.

As much as the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has become a rallying point for international human rights activists and state actors, the series of massacres against ethnic Amharas in Oromia and Benishangul regional states have been ignored.

