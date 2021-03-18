The alliance called for the release of Balderas members and leadership whom it said are arrested on trumped-up charges

Leaders from the two opposition parties unveiling the alliance

Balderas Party For True Democracy and National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) on Thursday announced that they have formed a political alliance ahead of Ethiopia’s upcoming National Election.

They signed the alliance in the morning in the capital Addis Ababa, VOA Amharic reported.

The two parties released a joint statement, after the signing ceremony, which is said to have listed similarities of political views between them.

NaMA envisions an end to what it calls hate narrative and structural adjustments, including laws, put in place to serve that. It also calls for the transformation of Ethiopia to a country where justice prevails and where all Ethiopians live in equality, fraternity and peace.

Balderas, which is believed to have a solid support in the capital Addis Ababa, seeks to free Addis Ababa from divisive and hate-based politics. It has also been struggling to enable the city of more than five million to enjoy autonomy through electing its own mayor.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration adhered to the TPLF era customary practices of appointing mayors to Addis Ababa city – something that is vehemently opposed by Balderas for True Democracy.

The party regards Addis Ababa as a true face of Ethiopia’s diversity. Abiy Ahmed led Oromo Democratic Party, now merged with Prosperity Party along with seven other parties, has been claiming exclusive ownership over Addis Ababa city.

For both parties, Addis Ababa city is facing an existential threat.

The alliance between NaMA and Balderas have been undertaking negotiations, which the chairman of NaMA Belete Molla described as long and arduous, for several months with the aim to run in the Ethiopian sixth general election in alliance.

Belete Molla said the two parties came up with a plan and a strategy to help them emerge victorious from the next general election. The Ethiopian election is scheduled to take place in June of this year.

The statement from the alliance also called for the immediate release of Balderas members and leaders. Eskinder Nega and Sintayehu Chekol, among others, have been thrown to jail in July 2020 following the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa on alleged grounds inciting violence in the country.

