Balderas, two other parties kicked off the election campaign in Addis Ababa

Zebib Iberahim, executive members of Balderas for Genuine Democracy, during the election campaign in Addis Ababa (photo credit : Yidenekachew Kebede

borkena

Ethiopia’s sixth General Election is only three months away. The ruling party has been organizing campaigns in different parts of the country in the form of support rallies in different parts of the country outside the capital Addis Ababa.

And today three opposition political parties Balderas for Genuine Democracy, National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) and All Ethiopian Unity Party (AEUP) have launched a joint campaign in the capital Addis Ababa where ethnic Oromo nationalist party’s including the one led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed exclusive ownership over the city. Over eighty percent of residents in the capital are not ethnic Oromo.

Supporters of these parties took to the streets in Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Gonder and Dessie, among others.

Eskinder Nega, the leader of Balderas for Genuine Democracy, is still in jail. He was arrested on alleged grounds of having links to the protests following the assassination of Hachalu Hudnessa in late June 2020.

