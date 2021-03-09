Oromo Liberation Front alleges that there are no conducive condition to take part in the election

borkena

Dawud Ibsa led Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) announced that it will not take part in the coming general election which is scheduled for May 2021. The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia expects up to 50 million voters in for the election.

The party claimed that there are no conducive conditions for his party to be part of it. In a statement it released on Monday, Dawud Ibsa’s faction of the OLF gave recommendations about steps that need to be taken in the interest of the democratization process. It called for the release of what it called political prisoners, reopening of opposition party offices, an end to “all wars in the country” and for the key institutions in the country to be led by an independent body.

On the other hand, a faction within the party led by Ararso Bikila has expressed interest in participating but has not yet registered a candidate, according to BBC Amharic News.

Division within the party was created over what appears to be a lack of commitment by Chairman Dawud Ibsa for a peaceful political struggle.

The radical wing of OLF was implicated in organizing a clandestine killing squad known as Aba Torbe which was linked in several killings including the assassination of Burayu city security chief Solomon Tadesse in February 2020.

Suspects over the assassination of Hachalu Hundessa, the singer who was gunned down in late June 2020 in the capital Addis Ababa, are linked to the radical faction of Oromo Liberation Front.

This week alone, the radical wing of Oromo Liberation Front killed eight people in South Ethiopia (Amaro District) and Guji zone of Oromo regional state of Ethiopia.

In the East Wollega zone, OLF killed at least 29 unarmed civilians – mostly ethnic Amhara.

