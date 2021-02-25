Court set free Lamrot Kemal in connection with Hachalu Hundessa assassination

The late Hachalu Hundessa

Court on Thursday released one of the suspects in the case of Hachalu Hundessa killing saying that no evidence was presented that she took part in the assassination.

On the other hand, the court said that it has verified evidence presented by the prosecutor against Tilahun Yami, who is said to have shot and killed Hachalu, as reported by BBC Amharic.

It was reported in the past the Lamrot was in the car with Hachalu Hundessa when he was killed.

Four suspects have been in custody following the assassination in late June 2020.

It is to be recalled that over 180 civilians were massacred across Oromo region following news of Hachalu’s death and the killing did seem to have religious and ethnic cleaning motives, as claimed by many activists at the time.

