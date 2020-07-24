Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa killers appeared in court

A report by Ethiopian News Agency on Friday indicates Hachalu Hundessa killers and other suspects complained about prison condition

borkena

July 24, 2020

Suspects in the killing of Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa appeared in court on Friday in the capital Addis Ababa.

Tilahun Yami and Abdi Alemayelu appeared in court in the morning, reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC).

Police told the court about the investigation it has been undertaking on the suspects. It was said that testimonies from witnesses are collected, the crime scene has been verified with technical evidence, and collaborators of the killers (unspecified number) are arrested and being investigated.

According to the FBC report, police also told the court that the handgun with which Hachalu was killed is recovered from the residence of the suspects. It is claimed that the gun is verified through an investigation.

Cellular phones of the suspects are seized as part of the investigation and sent to National Information and Security Services.

While claiming the killing was a planned one, which is believed widely, police said it has not yet received autopsy results.

Investigation of groups behind the killing is underway. Text messages sent from the cellphones of suspects are being analyzed, police said.

The court granted 14 more days to complete the investigation.

Eight other suspects linked to the destruction in Addis Ababa and Burayu following the killing of Hachalu Hundessa have also appeared in court in the afternoon hearing.

The destruction of Addis Ababa Revenue office, Roads Authority, and in Bole neighborhood is estimated to be 136 million birr. “Evidence is gathered on it,” police told the court. In Burayu, four people were killed, and four others injured.

The suspects have complained that they are not getting enough lights and not-meeting with their family members over which the court gave an order to relevant authorities to address reported complaints.

The alleged killers of Hachalu Hundessa, who are said to have received the mission to assassinate the singer from Oromo Liberation Front-Sahne, were arrested in the capital Addis Ababa on July 10.

In a savage killing rampage after the news of Hachalu Hundessa’s killing, over 200 people, who have nothing to do with the singer’s assassination, have been massacred in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. The region’s police, however, put the number to 181 of which 14 are said to be security forces.







