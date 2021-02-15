Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen hailed relation with Turkey as “the all-weather friendship”

Inauguration of new chancery in the Turkish capital, Ankara (Photo : MFAE)

borkena

February 15, 2021

Ethiopia inaugurated a new chancery and residency in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Ethiopia’s Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Demeke Mekonen, led a delegation which included the ministry’s spokesperson. Former president of Ethiopia, Dr. Mulatu Teshome, who was also Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Turkey, is also part of the delegation.

According to a report from the Ministry, he met with Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu,Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister. Strengthening bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the two countries was the top agenda during their discussion.

The news update from Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said that the two countries have strong ties in the area’s investment, education and culture. Turkey has billions of dollars of worth investment in Ethiopia in areas including in real estate and infrastructure development and textile industry. With over $2 billion dollars worth, it is said to be Turkish second largest investment in Africa. Its total investment in the continent is over $6.2 billion dollars , according to a report published by Deik.

The border conflict between Ethiopia and Sudan , and “regional issues of mutual concern” were also discussed.

Mr. Demeke Mekonen briefed the Turkish foreign minister about the border situation between the two countries and Ethiopia’s commitment to resolve it through peaceful means. On Sunday, Sudan accused Ethiopia of “violating its territorial integrity.”

He seems to have a positivist view of Ethio-Turkish relations and wants an even stronger partnership and cooperation. He described the relation between the two countries as ” all-weather friendship.”

Turkey is one of the countries that established a diplomatic relation with Ethiopia about a hundred or so years ago.

