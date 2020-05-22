MFAE

May 22, 2020

Ethiopia and Turkey today (May 22, 2020) have virtually held their 6th round political consultation.

State Minister H.E. Ambassador Redwan Hussien and H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey led the discussion.

Ambassador Redwan noted the longstanding and strategic relationship between the two countries and appreciated Turkey for being one of the most important source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Ethiopia.

He also mentioned that the two countries have converging interests on mutually important issues of regional peace and stability, fighting terrorism, cooperating on education and other matters.

Ambassador Sedat Önal, said, Turkey attaches great importance to its relations with Ethiopia and wants to further expand it.

Conducting regular political consultations and Joint-Ministerial meetings would further strengthen relations, he added.

Appreciating the active engagement of Turkish investors in Ethiopia, the Ambassador vowed to encourage others to follow suit.

The discussion also highlighted the need to join hands in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena