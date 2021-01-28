Balderas for Genuine Democracy Party braces for demonstration

Balderas has rejected the involvement of the city administration in the investigation of illegally appropriated lands in the capital Addis Ababa and the transfer of over 21,000 condo units

borkena

January 28, 2021

Balderas for Genuine Democracy Party is staging a demonstration this coming Sunday in the capital Addis Ababa.

According to a report by Ahadu Radio and TV, what the party seeks to achieve from the demonstration is to put pressure on the Federal government on domestic and international issues.

The arrest of its leadership, ethnic-based attacks in different parts of Ethiopia, Oromia region’s land grabbing scheme in Addis Ababa, and the Ethio-Sudan border situation are the key agenda over which the party will be demanding answers from government authorities.

Adanech Abiebie, the acting mayor, this week dismissed the claim that Oromo regional state is engaged in land grabbing in the capital Addis Ababa. She said Addis Ababa is bigger than what it was and that is not possible had there been a land grabbing (from Oromo regional state.)

The city administration admitted, however, there has been illegal transfer of over 21,000 condominium units in the city and over 1 million square meters land was illegally appropriated.

While Adanech Abiebie led city administration claims that it was part of the investigative study that revealed the condo transfer and land grabbing, and that it will pursue with the police and attorney general to hold those responsible, Balderas for Genuine Democracy Party claims that the city administration does not have a legal or moral ground to be part of the investigation.

For the party, the city administration needs to be investigated, and that an independent body outside the government should be in charge of the investigation.

The party was on the forefront in opposing what it believes to be government orchestrated illegal condo transfer, demolition of houses of residents in the city and land grabbing. For example, the party exposed massive issues of Kebele identity cards to youth groups who are believed to have come from Oromo regional state for a project of changing the demography in the city.

Also, the party opposed Prime Minister Abiy’s Ahmed’s administration imposed unelected mayors who are not known to be residents in the city or are members of the city council.

And the party has paid dearly for advocating change for the city. Balderas leaders including Eskinder Nega have been in jail since July 2020 over alleged planned violence in Addis Ababa.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena