Ethiopia : Buildings with no known owners in Addis Ababa

It is a corruption story. Addis Ababa City administration says it will follow-up investigations on buildings with no owners, and misappropriated lands

borkena

January 27, 2021

Addis Ababa City Administration on Tuesday has released a report from research conducted on illegally appropriated lands and illegal transfer of condo units built for low-income families in the city.

The study was initiated following public complaints about illegal land grabbing in the city especially since prime minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April 2018, and a considerable number of residents in the city tend to see a political motive.

The findings from the study revealed that misappropriated land and condominium units.

The acting Mayor Adanech Abiebie, who has been in the position for the last four months after her predecessor Takele Uma was removed for what some observers say was related to misappropriation of land and condo units, announced to the public that 1,338 hectares of land was transferred to the city’s land bank.

About 322 houses and buildings were found to be with no known owners. Mrs. Adanech said that the houses were demolished.

Furthermore, it was established with evidence that 21, 696 condominium units built in different parts of the city for low-income families were transferred illegally to those who were not registered, and hence not in the waiting list. Those who registered were making payment for required savings through the designated financial institutions.

It is public knowledge that the illegal transfer of Condo units happened under the Takele Uma administration. The speculation, as some Ethiopian activists bluntly express it, is because of clandestinely planned demographic change favoring growing ethnic Oromo numbers in the city.

What seems to be a question is that city authorities who either coordinated or made the misappropriation of land and illegal transfer of condo units will be held responsible or not. The former mayor of the city, Takele Uma, is already appointed as Federal Minister for Mining and Energy when a considerable number of residents in the city, and beyond, believe he should have been held responsible for the grand theft of land and condo units during his tenure as acting mayor of the city.

In her presser on Tuesday, the Mayor said that the finding of the study is transferred to the Federal police and the office of the Prosecutor general for an investigation. Also, she said that the city administration will follow up with the investigation. But that does not seem to have subscribers, based on reactions on social media, as there is a growing public trust problem.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena