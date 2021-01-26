Adanech Abebe led Addis Ababa City Administration also made claims that over 75 percent of residents in the Condo’s for low-income families were not registered for it

January 26, 2021

Addis Ababa City Administration on Tuesday said that it has recovered over 1 million meter squared lots that was possessed, based on the claims from the administration, illegally through a land grab scheme.

Adanech Abiebie, acting mayor of the city who was appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about four months ago, told journalists during a presser that the recovery was based on study by Kotebe Metropolitan University and Prosperity Party (the ruling party).

The claim is that the land grab for the recovered size of the land had been going on for fifteen years between 2005 and 2020.

The recovered land is said to have been transferred to the city’s land bank. Exception to the decision was those lands that are used for residential villages and religious institutions.

The implication of the decision, however, may mean that thousands could lose their homes – as was the case in areas in the outskirts of the city that are under Oromo regional state administration.

The Baladera Party for Genuine Democracy has been struggling for the rights of residents in the city whose homes were demolished by the administration under the guise of reversing “land grabbing.” At the same time, it was struggling against politically motivated land grabs with an objective to change the demography in the city, and the process was said to have the backing of Takele Uma’s administration.

Leader of the party, Eskinder Nega, is in prison over alleged participation in protest in the city following the assassination of singer Hachalu Hundessa. The party has not yet reacted to the latest report from the city administration.

Meanwhile, the City Administration is making claims that about 75 percent of residents in the condo’s built for low-income families were not either in the waiting list (because they were not registered) or they did not have registered savings for the condo units. Over 21,696 condo units are currently seized by the administration – apparently for reasons cited above.

According to the explanation from the Mayor, the list of people registered with the city’s Housing Corporation and the names of residents living the condo units that are in question are not matching.

However, the city administration has been under pervasive skepticism for attempts to engineer demographic changes in the city under the guise of controlling the units.







