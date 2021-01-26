291 Ethiopians return home from Saudi Arabia

Ethiopian Migrants arriving at Bole International Airport (Photo : FBC)

January 26, 2021

About 291 Ethiopian migrants on Tuesday returned home from Saudi Arabia.

The Consular Affairs Director within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia greeted them all (they are all male) upon arrival at Bole International Airport, according to a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

Last Friday about 281 Ethiopians returned home from the same country.

Ethiopia is also expecting the return of Ethiopian migrants from Tanzania to which the arrangement was made during President Sahlework’s visit to the country earlier this week.







