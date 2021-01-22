Ethiopians arriving at Bole International Airport (Photo : ENA)

borkena

January 22, 2021

281 Ethiopians who have been in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening arrived at Bole International Airport. The Ethiopian News Agency reported that all of them are male.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Saudi Arabia coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopians face issues in connection with, among other things, residence permits and were subjected to harsh conditions in prison.

In a related development, about 80 Ethiopian who have been in prison in Tanzania will be returning to Ethiopia within the next two weeks — as disclosed by the Ethiopian Embassy in the country. The International Organization For Migration (IOM) is involved in the coordination of their return.







