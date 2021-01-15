borkena

January 15, 2021

TPLF Founder and ideologue, Sebhat Nega, and nineteen others TPLF leaders appeared in court in the capital Addis Ababa. Federal police is accusing them of overthrowing the constitutional order through force.

Police is given fourteen more days to complete the investigation. Watch video below.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







