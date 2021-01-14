Reported Security problem in Tigray region complicating health programs

The regions’ health office unable to do outreach work to health institutions in the region due to security problem – reports VOA

January 14, 2021

It has been more than a month since the Ethiopian government declared that the war against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in Tigray region is completed.

However, there are reports of security problems in the region. Dr. Aregawi Berhe, leader of Tigray Democratic Party, mentioned it in an interview with government media. He implied that the security problem has complicated the restoration work in the region.

He reiterated that TPLF forces destroyed infrastructures, including power lines, in the region as they realized they lost the war to the Ethiopian Defense Force.

A report by VOA radio Amharic service confirms that there is indeed a security problem in the region. The Tigray region health office on Thursday said that the distribution of much-needed pharmaceuticals is complicated due to the security situation.

Gebreegziabheir Gebreghiorghis is coordinator of the pharmaceutical department in the region’s office told VOA Amharic reporter (Mulugeta Atsebeha) health institutions in the region were looted including vehicles that were used to distribute supplies. “There are up to five health centers in one district. However, it is difficult to know their current state,” he said.

The nature of the security situation is unspecified. It was reported on state media that TPLF prepared more than 250,000 special forces and militia for the war against the Ethiopian Defense Force. Although it lost the war, some ardent TPLF fighters are said to have hid themselves in different parts of the region — certainly something that could be a security issue in the region.

According to the report, employees did not get a salary for three months in most places but those in Mekelle have been paid recently. It is also said that some health centers in Shire, Aksum, Adigrat, Abi Adi and Mekelle are opening.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that power, transportation and phone services are restored in Mekelle. Hotels and small stores are opening.







