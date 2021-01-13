Sudan accused Ethiopia of violating airspace after military helicopter crashed

January 13, 2021

A Sudanese Military helicopter on Wednesday reportedly crashed along the Ethiopian border. The accident happened as “the crew tried to land the plane shortly after taking off.”

No causality is reported from the accident.

Sudanese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday accused Ethiopia of violating Sudan’s airspace, as reported by the Sudan Tribune.

An Ethiopian fighter jet briefly violated Sudan’s airspace on the country’s eastern border area, the foreign ministry said Wednesday

The accusation is not verified by a third party although the Sudanese Foreign Ministry is asserting that it is a dangerous and unjustified escalation”

Meanwhile, President of the Sovereignty Council and General Commander of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan on Wednesday visited the headquarters of the Eastern command of the defense force in Gedaref State — Sudanese state that borders Ethiopia.

He met with the military leaders, and he is said to have “affirmed the ability of the Armed Forces to protect the homeland land and preserve its security and gains.”

Ethiopia this week confirmed that the Sudanese forces have made incursions into the Ethiopian territories — in some places up to 40 kilometers deep inside the Ethiopian border. However, Ethiopia reiterated that it will pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve Sudanese invasion of Ethiopian lands.

The Sudanese government claims that it is taking back Sudanese lands that were under the “occupation of Ethiopia.”







