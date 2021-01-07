The Ethiopian Defense Force said Zeray Asgegom among killed TPLF leaders.

Sekoture Getachew appearing on DW TV in November 2020 explaining about the “preemptive strike against the Ethiopian Defense Force (Photo : Screenshot from DW video)

borkena

January 7, 2021

The Ethiopian Defense Force on Thursday announced that some core Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders are killed in action while

The Deployment head within the Ethiopian Defense Force, Brigadier General Tesfaye Ayalew, confirmed that Sekoture Getachew and Zeray Asgedom were killed during the law enforcement operation. Two other members of core TPLF leadership namely Abebe Gebremedhin and Daniel Assefa are also killed.

Sekoture Getachew served as the head of the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Front (EPRDF) Public and Foreign Relations. He has been with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) since the time of the guerrilla war against Colonel Mengistu Hailemariam’s government before 1991.

During the course of the law enforcement operation since November 2020, Sekoture was appearing on Dimtsi Woyane TV which was based in Mekelle. He is the one who confirmed that TPLF launched a Blitzkrieg attack against the Ethiopian Defense Force in several military bases of the northern command.

Zeray Asgedom was director of Ethiopian Broadcast Authority until he was removed in 2018 after Abiy Ahmed became prime minister.

The defense force did not specify when and where they were killed.

The Defense Force also disclosed the lists of TPLF leaders that are said to be arrested.

Kidusan Nega (sister of Sebhat Nega – founder and ideologue of TPLF) is arrested. The circumstances of Sebhat Nega, believed to be about 86 years of age now, is unknown yet.

Teklewoyini Assefa, Solomon Kidande (Ph.D.), Gebremedhin Tewolde, Woldeghiorghis Desta, Ambassador Abadi Zemo, Tedros Hagos, Mihret Teklay and Abraham Adem Mohammed are among the core leaders reportedly arrested on Thursday. They constitute the central committee of TPLF.

The conditions of Debrestion Gebremichael, chairperson of the organization and now former president of Tigray regional state, is not reported dead or arrested. The condition of Getachew Reda and Alem Gebrewahid – among others – who are members of the executive committee and central committee is also unknown.

It is to be recalled that Keria Ibrahim, also executive committee member, and former speaker of the House of Federation, surrendered in early December after the Ethiopian Defense Force controlled Mekelle City.

Addisalem Balema, executive committee and central committee member who also served in several party positions including as deputy chairperson of the organization, apart from ambassadorial position, was arrested in Addis Ababa after the federal government launched a law enforcement operation. He has appeared in court in the capital Addis Ababa.

Mulu Gebre Egziabher, who served as state minister in the Ministry of Transportation, was arrested last week in the Temben area of Tigray during joint operation by the Ethiopian Defense Force and the Federal Police.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena