TPLF opened war on Ethiopian Forces, PM Abiy confirmed

Abiy Ahmed announced that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) opened war on the Ethiopian Defense Force in Tigray region crossing the red line, and called on the Ethiopian people to stand on the side of the Defense Force.

PM Abiy Ahmed (file)

November 3, 2020

Hours after a citizen’s report on social media regarding TPLF attack on Ethiopian Defense Forces from three locations, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed on Tuesday that TPLF has indeed opened war on Ethiopian Defense Force positions in Tigray region.

“TPLF opened attacks on the Military barracks of the Defense Force in Tigray. It has also attempted to loot the Northern command,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his social media page.

The Defense Force has been in the region for over twenty years to defend the people of Tigray from attacks, and is still there on the same mission but TPLF has started to attack and loot it as if it is an alien and invading army, Abiy Ahmed added in his status update.

He also announced that TPLF has openmed war from Dansheha which is in the north west location in the region.

“Government has been avoiding war for the sake of the people of Tigray. War can not be avoided with effort from only one entity,” he added, confirming that his government has entered into war with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Furthermore, he disclosed that the Defense Force is ordered to carry out “the mission to rescue the country under the leadership of Command Post.”

“The red line is crossed,” he said.

In the closing line of his social media message, he called upon the Ethiopian people to maintain calm, follow up developments and stay vigilant against possible aggressions, and stand on the side of the Ethiopian Defense Force.

ESAT reported that there was fighting in the Soroka, Western Tigray, after the Tigray region special forces opened fire on the Ethiopian Defense Force camp in the area.

Earlier this week, president of Tigray regional state Debretsion Gebremichal announced mobilization in the region. The war, he said, would be “people’s war,” and that “Tigray would win the fight as was the case before.”

The news of war came a day after 54 ethnic Amharas were brutally massacred in Guliso district of Wollega in Oromo regional state of Ethiopia.

The recurring massacres caused uproar in the Ethiopian parliament on Tuesday and a decision was passed to take action against those who are behind the attacks.







