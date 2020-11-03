News Alert : TPLF reportedly opened fire on Ethiopian Defense Force in Tigray

TPLF reportedly opened fire on the Ethiopian Defense Force at least in three locations in Tigray.

borkena

November 3, 2020

Citizen’s report emerging on social media says TPLF opened fire on Ethiopian Defense Forces in three different places in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. In Mekelle City, Wolkait, Alamata and Soroka areas.

Some say that TPLF special forces opened fire on military barracks of the Ethiopian Defense Force in the region.

Spokesperson of the organization Getachew Reda wrote a brief update in Tigrigna language on his facebook page saying “let’s keep calm.”

It was reported earlier by some activists that TPLF deployed a huge number of special forces in Raya and Wolkait regions of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian State Media outlets did not cover the reported story at this writing.

The Ethiopian Parliament on Tuesday passed decision that the government has to go after those who are believed to be behind the massacre this week in Wollega, Ethiopia, which claimed at least 54 lives. Initially the figure was said to be 200.

