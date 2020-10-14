Ethiopia holds off Ethiopian Airlines privatization scheme

borkena

The government of Ethiopia announced this week that it is temporarily suspending the privatization of Ethiopian Airlines. It was the Finance Minister Ahmed Shide who spoke to journalists on the privatization scheme of the national assets.

Seemingly, the decision is informed by The competence of Ethiopian Airlines even at a time when the aviation industry is hard hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airlines managed to cover the operational cost, and still make some profit by reverting to cargo service.

The Minister for Finance, however, said that the privatization of Ethio Telecom is well underway although he did not specify a timeline for the transfer of 40 percent of the share to two bidders.

Last Sunday, the Minister for Transport Dagmawit Moges announced that Ethiopia has canceled the plan to privatize Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise for economic and security reasons.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government had been criticized for plans to privatize Ethiopia’s Key national assets.







