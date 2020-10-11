Ethiopia cancels privatization of Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise

borkena

October 11, 2020

Ethiopia reportedly canceled planned partial privatization of Ethiopian Shipping & Logistics Services Enterprise.

The Ethiopian Reporter cited the Minister for Transport Dagmawit Moges to report that the enterprise has canceled the sale of ships because the revenue generated from is less than revenue that could be obtained from delivering the service as public enterprise.

Ethiopia has 11 ships but their carrying capacity is not that big compared to other ships, according to Dagmawit Moges.

The decision is also informed by consideration of Ethiopia’s security from the point of view of Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

However, the minister indicated that the dry ports in the country could be privatized.

The Enterprise has a monopoly over transit logistic services in the country.

Prominent economists in the country had been voicing concern over the privatization of Ethiopia’s national assets including Ethio Telecom and Ethiopian Airlines.

The government has two invited applicants to acquire 40 percent of the shares from Ethio Telecom which some observers criticized including from the point of view of Ethiopia’s security.







