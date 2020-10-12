Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki arrived in Jimma, Ethiopia

Bilateral ties of the two countries are said to be top agenda items during a meeting between the Eritrean President and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

President Isaias arriving at Jimma Aba Jifar airport on Monday morning (Photo :OPM)

Borkena

October 12, 2020

The Eritrean President arrived in Ethiopia on Monday morning for a three days working visit. He is accompanied by his Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, and his adviser Yemane Ghebreab.

Eritrean Minister for Information, Yemane Gebremeskel, disclosed that the visit was initiated by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Regarding the purpose of the visit, he said in a twitter message that “The two Heads of State will hold extensive consultations on further enhancement of bilateral ties as well as the consolidation of regional cooperation.”

The visit came in the wake of accusation by Tigrean People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders, specifically from the former minister of foreign affairs Seyoum Mesfin, that “Abiy Ahmed let the Eritrean president Isaias Afeworki rape Ethiopia.”

Eritrean President and PM Abiy Ahmed (Photo : OPM)

President Isaias Afwerki flew directly to Jimma city, in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, where he was received by Abiy Ahmed.

At this writing, the Eritrean president and his entourage already visited Jimma University and a coffee plantation in Goma district of Jimma zone, as reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate. The source also reported that Isaias Afeworki has intentions to replicate coffee cultivation practices in the region in his country.

The last time the Eritrean president visited Ethiopia was in May 2019 soon after Ethiopia declared a state of emergency as part of preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus disease, and this is for the sixth time for him to visit the country since the two countries ended hostile relation in July 2018 following Abiy Ahmed’s take over of office as prime minister.







