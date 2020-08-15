Ethiopia: Nigerian man caught with 23 kilograms of Gold

borkena

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Revenue said a Nigerian man is caught while attempting to smuggle 23 kilograms of gold out of Ethiopia.

It was at Bole International Airport that the smuggler was caught, according to a report by Ethiopian State Media – Fana Broadcasting Corporate(FBC).

The suspect, whose name is undisclosed, was reportedly attempting to get on board of Dubai bound flight.

Customer officers and security officials at Bole International were involved in capturing the man for which the ministry expressed appreciation.

However, the source did not say as to where the gold originated from or if he was taking Ethiopian Airlines flight.

In May 2020, another Nigerian man was arrested in Addis Ababa over an alleged US $110 million bank fraud.







