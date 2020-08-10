Shimelis Abdisa ‘s leaked audio, Prosperity Party political agenda

borkena

This week, YouTuber Zemedkun Bekele published a leaked audio of Shimelis Abdisa – which was recorded during a meeting with Prosperity Party Oromo Region Branch.

The audio reveals what Shimelis Abdisa believe is the agenda of Prosperity Party. Based on his narrative, the Prosperity Party is essentially a project of Oromizing Ethiopia at the expense of the rest of Ethiopians.

Taye Dendea, PR of the Prosperity Party in Oromo region, dismissed Shimelies statement about PP as false. He said the audio will be investigated. On Sunday, the Prosperity Party terminated Lemma Megersa as executive member of the party.

The Audio is in Oromo language ; Zemedkun provides translation in Amharic. Take a listen.







