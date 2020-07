borkena

July 2, 2020

Acting president of Oromo region of Ethiopia Shimeles Abdissa tearfully speaks about what OLF Shane and Jawar Mohammed’s group did to Hachalu’s body.

He confirmed that Hachalu’ uncle was killed in Ambo by, as he described it, coordination of TPLF and OLF shane.

Video copyright : Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN)







