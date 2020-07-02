Hachalu Hundessa laid to rest in his hometown Ambo

Father of Hachalu Hundessa reportedly said that he wanted his son to be laid to rest in Ambo

prayer service during Hachalu’s farewell. Photo: from OBN Video

July 2, 2020

Hachalu Hundessa is laid to rest in his hometown Ambo, about 100 kilometres west of the capital Addis Ababa, on Thursday. He was shot dead on Monday in the evening in the capital Addis Ababa by armed individuals whose identity is undisclosed yet.

A farewell service was organized at Ambo Stadium under tense circumstances. And not too many people got a chance to attend the funeral, as reported by Deutsche Welle Amharic service.

Initially, the Oromo regional state announced that there would be a state funeral. However, senior government officials did not attend the funeral apparently on grounds of security concerns.

In an interview with Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), Shimeles Abdissa spoke tearfully about attempts to forcefully snatch Hachalu Hundessa’s body by what he called OLF shane, and Jawar’s group. He also talked about the circumstances under which Hachalu’s uncle was killed in Ambo while the family was mourning. He said TPLF and OLF shane are behind the killing.

Government has admitted that at least 81 people are killed in several towns in Oromo region of Ethiopia and properties destroyed following Hachalu Hundessa’s killing.

Defense fores is reportedly deployed in the capital Addis Ababa. Stores are closed and the city is said to be quite.

Government believes external and internal enemies of Ethiopia are behind the killing of Hachalu Hundessa, and the motive was to destabilize the country by sparking ethnic-based violence.

Three suspects ( two male and one female) are said to be arrested in connection with the killing. Also, government arrested Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba over attempt to forcefully snatch Hachalu Hundessa’s coffin while it was on its way to Ambo. They wanted to bury him in Addis Ababa.

