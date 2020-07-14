Ethiopia taking advantage of heavy rain the country received this week to fill the reservoir of the dam as scheduled on July 14, 2020.

borkena

The talk over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan ended on Monday in the evening but with no agreement.

It has been underway for eleven days, and eleven observers have attended it including the African Union. Negotiators from the three countries are working on a report to be submitted to the African Union and their respective leaders.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Seleshi Bekele, has confirmed the news in a twitter message.

“The trilateral negotiation on GERD that was happening for the last 11 days in the presence of 11 observers and augumented experts ended last night. Although there were progresses no breakthrough deal is made. Today we prepare reports to AU and our respective leaders…”

What is the next step?

According to Seleshi Bekele, the three countries will go back to negotiation again after the African Union reviewed the reports by the three countries.

He said, “The negotiation is expected to continue, after the review by the President of AU, AU Bureau members and the Leaders of the three countries, in accordance with their instructions.”

Egypt has been trying to impose a colonial era Nile water arrangement on Ethiopia without any success.

The latter maintained the position that talk is about the filling and operation of GERD, not about water allocation from the Nile water.

For Ethiopia, it is a matter that needs an agreement with all Nile riparian countries.

Ethiopia’s use of water from the Nile river has been zero percent while 85 percent of the Nile water originates from Ethiopian highlands.







