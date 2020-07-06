Oromo Liberation Front Shane launched an attack in Amhara region

borken

Oromo Liberation Front -Shane (OLF-Shane) has reportedly launched an attack in the Amhara region in North Central Ethiopia over the weekend.

The attack was meant to be a coordinated one with the Killing of Hachalu Hundessa, according to Amhara regional state authorities.

Temesgen Tiruneh, head of the regional state, said that the OLF Shane group armed men organized themselves with the aim to remove government authorities in the Dewiha zone Oromo zone of Amhara region (ethnic Oromo living in the region do have their own ethnic-based administration).

Commander of the armed group who led the attack was killed, according to Temesgen Tiruneh.

In Bati town, which is along the Kombolcha-Asaita road, the OLF Shane group attacked a hotel whose ownership is unspecified. Five people were wounded as the armed group threw a hand grenade.

The Amhara region also announced that several armed groups were captured. On the part of the region’s security forces, one policeman is wounded, as confirmed by Ato Temesgen Tiruneh.

Those who lost their privilege because of the political change in the country are beyond the attack, he said. “Cleaning the spider web does not solve the problem. The spider itself needs to be a target,” he added.

At least 166 innocent civilians are reportedly killed in the Oromo region of Ethiopia following the killing of Ethiopian singer Hachalu Hundessa. Properties worth hundreds of millions of birr is destroyed and looted. Authorities in the region say Oromo Liberation Front Shane group is behind the massacre of civilians and looting in the past few days.







