Ethiopian law enforcement unit searched studios of Asrat TV, Dimsti WOyane and Oromo Media Network studios in the capital Addis Ababa

borkena

July 3, 2020

The office of Ethiopian Federal Attorney General is broadening its investigation radius in connection with the killing of Hachalu Hundessa on Monday this week which resulted in unrest in the Oromo region of Ethiopia, and the capital Addis Ababa too.

At least 100 people were killed including women and defenseless elderly people as an angry mob launched an attack on non-ethnic Oromos residing in the region. Properties worth millions of birr were destroyed including business and residential homes.

With an order from the Ethiopian Federal Attorney-General, police searched studios and offices of three private television stations in Addis Ababa on Friday. It is said that they are suspected of inciting ethnic and religious-based violence.

Asrat Television, Demtsi Woyane, and Oromo Media Network have been searched – according to a report by DW Amharic Service on Friday.

Owner of Oromo Media Network (OMN) and several employees were arrested earlier in the week. Government sources said Jawar, the owner, was arrested over his involvement in a scuffle over the resting place of slain singer Hachalu Hundessa. He is also implicated in the death of Hachalu although government officials did not overtly call names.

Authorities have disclosed, as reported by DW Amharic, that they seized evidence linked to the “crime,” – although unclear if the crime is a reference to Hachalu’s killing or inciting ethnic violence.

Days before his assassination, Hachalu Hundessa appeared in OMN for an interview in which he made controversial remarks on topics related to politics and history. Viewed retrospectively, the singer’s appearance on OMN with a controversial is being seen as part of the plot.

Senior government officials claim that the assassination was part of a grand plant to topple down the government by sparking large-scale ethnic violence in Addis Ababa.

This morning, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, had a meeting with his security authorities in his office. He said the assassination was planned in a way to cause civil war in Ethiopia.







