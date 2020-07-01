Eskinder Nega. Photo credit : Mereja TV

borkena

July 1, 2020

President of Balderas for Genuine Democracy Eskinder Nega was arrested on Wednesday in the capital Addis Ababa.

Voice of America Amharic service cited Fekadu Tsega, Federal Prosecutor “trans-border” crime affairs Directorate, as saying that Eskinder is arrested for alleged attempt to cause violence in the capital Addis Ababa.

His family confirmed to VOA Amharic that Eskinder was arrested in the afternoon from his office.

Critics of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government say that Eskinder did not do anything, and that they are unclear why he was arrested.

On the other hand, they accuse the government of failing to defend defenseless people massacred in different parts of Oromo region of Ethiopia.

A mob crowd used sticks and machetes for targeted killings against non-ethnic Oromo communities in several towns in the region.

The number of casualties that the government has confirmed so far has reached 81 and 3 of the victims are said to be members of Oromo regional state special police.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena