borkena

January 22, 2020

In an interview with Nahoo TV, Baladera party leader Eskinder Nega says Addis Ababa should never grant special privilege to any one.

The issue of special privilege was introduced in the constitution as a tool to fend off possible political pressure against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) government by way of promoting ethnic politics. Now, radical ethnic Oromo nationalists are claiming even exclusive ownership right over Addis Ababa.

Watch Eskinder’s three parts interview below ( in Amharic)













Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena