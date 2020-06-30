Unconfirmed news report indicates that the body of Hachalu Hundessa returned to Addis Ababa from his hometown Ambo after his fans resisted that his body must rest in the Ethiopian capital.

borkena

June 30, 2020

There are reports of protest in several towns in the Oromo region of Ethiopia a day after the assassination of popular singer Hachalu Hundessa.

According to the BBC Amharic report on Tuesday, Adama, a city about 100 kilometers southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, was one of the cities where there was a protest. The source cited eyewitnesses to report those government buildings in the city were attacked.

Protesters who were marching to Oromia Broadcasting Network (OBN), which is a government-owned broadcaster, in the town have clashed with security forces. Unnamed eyewitnesses said they saw one injured person, as reported by BBC Amharic. On the Other hand, hospital sources from the city said three people died of bullet wounds.

The Mayor’s office was among the attacked buildings in the city.

In Harar, in southeast Ethiopia, protesters have demolished a statue of Ras Mekonnen, father of Ethiopia’s last Emperor Haileselassie I – according to a report by Deutsche Welle Amharic service report on Tuesday.

In Jimma, Southwest Ethiopia, protestors have reportedly burned cars, and hotels are attacked. DW Amharic service did not say as to which hotels are attacked.

Meanwhile, BBC Amharic service said there are unconfirmed reports that the body of the late Hachalu Hundessa, which was on its way to his hometown Ambo, is returned back to Addis Ababa after his fans protested that his body should be laid to rest in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Hachalu Hundessa was killed on Monday in the evening around 9: 30 P.M. in the Akaki area of Addis Ababa near Gelan Condominiums. Police said that it has arrested some suspects. According to the police report, he was taken to Lebu Star Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his grief on Monday.

Federal Government Attorney General, Adanech Abebe vowed that whoever killed Hachalu will never escape justice and she called for patience.

Hachalu was prominent for his songs in Oromo language and his songs mobilized millions for resistance during repression under Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) dominated government which ended after Abiy Ahmed took over power in April 2018.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena