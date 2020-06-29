“Although Hachalu is dead, his works will never die,” Ethiopian Government Attorney General Adanech Abebe

Hachalu Hundessa. Photo credit : Ethiotube.net

June 29, 2020

On Monday in the evening, Ethiopia lost one of its talented musicians. He is very popular with his Oromo songs – Hachalu Hundessa. Although his songs are in the Oromo language, he has got fans even outside of his ethnic community. Not just a musician. He was considered an activist too.

He was gunned down under circumstances that are not revealed to the public yet.

It took hours before people digested the news as the tragedy was an entirely unexpected one. Even after police confirmed the news Ethiopians grappled with it.

What is known so far is that he was killed near Gelan Condominiums in the capital Addis Ababa, and police claimed that it has arrested an unspecified number of suspects.

So many have already started making speculations as to who could be behind the murder. Yet, there are also those who seem to be interested in seizing the tragedy for a political purpose to reinvigorate slowly dying extremist ethnic nationalist ideology. In their eyes, the conclusion for “who killed Hachalu Hundessa,” is clear – and it is neftegna. They are calling for a “death or freedom” struggle between ethnic Oromo and “neftegna.”

Government officials on the other hand are reacting responsibly to the tragedy. The Federal Prosecutor General, Adanech Abebe, said that she is deeply saddened by Hachalu’s death and expressed her condolence to the family of Hachalu and to the Ethiopian people.

“Whoever killed Hachalu, no one will escape justice,” she said. She also called for patience.

Earlier, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his grief and called on the public to stay safe while mourning the star.







