Ethiopia’s Coronavirus case daily confirmed report has become double digits for nearly a week

borkena

May 12, 2020

Two thousand and twenty-four people were tested for Coronavirus cases over the last twenty-four hours and eleven people have tested positive for the virus.

With that, the total confirmed cases of the virus in the country is now 261.

All the new patients confirmed over the past twenty-four hours are male and Ethiopian nationals. And all have a recent travel history, according to information from the Ministry of Health.

Eight of the new patients are from the Afar region of Ethiopia. They were in quarantine centers. One patient is from Tigray region and the person was in a mandatory quarantine center in Mekelle. One patient is from Somali region. Similarly, he was in quarantine

center in Jijiga.

One patient is from the Amhara region of Ethiopia; and was in the isolating center in Ataye town.

Currently, 148 patients are in the COVID 19 patient’s treatment centers. The update from the Ministry of Health also indicates that no patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

One patient has fully recovered; the total case of registered recovery is 106.

Until May 12, Ethiopia has tested a total of 39,048 suspected cases.







