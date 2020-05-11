Ethiopia coronavirus case reaches 250 after 11 new cases reported

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health. Photo credit : EBC

borkena

May 11, 2020

Ethiopia’s coronavirus case is growing steadily after a surge for several days. Confirmed cases in the country reached 250 after eleven new cases (all are Ethiopian nationals) were reported on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 1764 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours across the country.

Only five of the new patients have a recent travel history, based on updates from the Ministry. And six of the new patients were exposed to Coronavirus patients.

In terms of geographical distribution, six of the patients are from Addis Ababa, two are from the Tigray region (and they were in mandatory quarantine), three in the Afar region (were in quarantine center), and one is from Nazret (Adama) – Oromo region.

One hundred thirty-eight patients are in designated isolating treatment centers but no patient is reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Six patients have reportedly recovered from the Coronavirus disease. As of May 11, registered total recovery is 105.

Total deaths from the disease are five.

So far, Ethiopia has tested a total of 36,624 suspected cases.







