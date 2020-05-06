Ethiopia reports record-high number of confirmed Coronavirus cases

Ethiopia Coronavirus update on May 6. Infographics : MoH

borkena

May 6, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday 17 new cases of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country over the past twenty-four hours. The figure is record-high since Ethiopia confirmed its first case of Coronavirus patients in March.

A total of 1382 people were tested over the past twenty-four hours and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 162.

SIx of the new COVID patients had a travel history to Somalia and were in the mandatory two weeks quarantine. 7 patients had a recent travel history to Djibouti and 4 patients did not have a travel history.

Two patients are female, and the remaining are male. The oldest person from the latest patients is 65 years old and the youngest is 14 years old.

In the past two weeks, Ethiopian authorities in Somali and Afar regions have been struggling to arrest illegal entry from Djibouti and Somalia, as reported by brokena.

The Ministry of Health also reported that two COVID 19 have fully recovered which brings the number of total recoveries to 93. As of May 5, a total of 63 patients are currently getting medical treatments in the designated centers but no patient is reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

So far, Ethiopia has conducted 26,517 coronavirus tests since testing COVID patients was started in the country nearly two months ago.

Four patients have lost their battle to the pandemic; the latest death was registered on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

With the rise in the number of infected persons in the country, Ethiopian authorities continue to call upon Ethiopians to strictly practice all the prevention measures.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena