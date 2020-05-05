Egypt reportedly getting partnership plea over GERD from TPLF

TPLF proposed co-ownership of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam, reports Eritrean News Source

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Source : EBC

borkena

May 5, 2020

Eritrean Press (EP) claims to be an Eritrean news source, said on Tuesday that TPLF offered Egypt joint-ownership of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) if Egypt helps restore EPRDF to power.

“TPLF representatives have informed Egyptians that if the old EPRDF returns to power before the GERD dam water filling is completed, they will consider the dam to be jointly owned by Egypt and Ethiopia, a source tells EP,” wrote Eritrean Press.

EP cited an unspecified source to report that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agents living abroad had a secret meeting in Mid March in Cairo (seemingly with Egyptian authorities).







According to EP, the Egyptians saw the request from TPLF in a positive light. “Cairo viewed the new plea by Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF) as a positive step toward putting their hands on one of Africa’s largest infrastructure projects: the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), despite its earlier sharp criticism of it,” EP added.

Cairo has told TPLF representatives that they will clarify their position soon regarding co-ownership and method of operating the dam, and how to fill it with water in times of flood and drought.

The news story is not covered by any other news outlets. However, last week Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hinted that some forces in Ethiopia are dealing with enemy forces against the interest of Ethiopia.

Yesterday, the central committee of TPLF decided to hold an election in Tigray, just a day before the Ethiopian parliament deliberated on the best option on how to go about the general election based on a recommendation from parliamentary standing committee for legal, justice and democracy affairs.

Appearing on state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), on Tuesday, Chairwomen of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said that there is no constitutional basis for the regional authorities in Tigray to conduct their election.

The Federal government of Ethiopia has not yet responded to TPLF, an organization that is running the regional government in Tigray, to the decision that it passed regarding the next election. If it gets to a point where the Ethiopian government has to enforce the law, it might turn out to be a warlike situation – to say the least.

Borkena reached out to several Ethiopian political enthusiasts to see that they thought of the alleged TPLF move to partner with Egypt. While underscoring the point that there is no substantial evidence from other sources to conclude that TPLF is seeking partnership with Egypt, all the commentators seem to suggest the same thing: TPLF has a history of treason and will not hesitate to do anything to bargain for power.

One commentator who responded to borkena on the anonymous basis said “To be honest with you tplf will do whatever in its capacity to compromise abiy…Remember they’re thinking of going their own ways & Egypt can be an ally in this effort.”







