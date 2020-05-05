Egypt reportedly getting partnership plea over GERD from TPLF

TPLF proposed co-ownership of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam, reports Eritrean News Source
borkena
May 5, 2020
Eritrean Press (EP) claims to be an Eritrean news source, said on Tuesday that TPLF offered Egypt joint-ownership of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) if Egypt helps restore EPRDF to power.
“TPLF representatives have informed Egyptians that if the old EPRDF returns to power before the GERD dam water filling is completed, they will consider the dam to be jointly owned by Egypt and Ethiopia, a source tells EP,” wrote Eritrean Press.
EP cited an unspecified source to report that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agents living abroad had a secret meeting in Mid March in Cairo (seemingly with Egyptian authorities).
According to EP, the Egyptians saw the request from TPLF in a positive light. “Cairo viewed the new plea by Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF) as a positive step toward putting their hands on one of Africa’s largest infrastructure projects: the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), despite its earlier sharp criticism of it,” EP added.
Cairo has told TPLF representatives that they will clarify their position soon regarding co-ownership and method of operating the dam, and how to fill it with water in times of flood and drought.
The news story is not covered by any other news outlets. However, last week Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hinted that some forces in Ethiopia are dealing with enemy forces against the interest of Ethiopia.
Yesterday, the central committee of TPLF decided to hold an election in Tigray, just a day before the Ethiopian parliament deliberated on the best option on how to go about the general election based on a recommendation from parliamentary standing committee for legal, justice and democracy affairs.
Appearing on state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), on Tuesday, Chairwomen of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) said that there is no constitutional basis for the regional authorities in Tigray to conduct their election.
The Federal government of Ethiopia has not yet responded to TPLF, an organization that is running the regional government in Tigray, to the decision that it passed regarding the next election. If it gets to a point where the Ethiopian government has to enforce the law, it might turn out to be a warlike situation – to say the least.
Borkena reached out to several Ethiopian political enthusiasts to see that they thought of the alleged TPLF move to partner with Egypt. While underscoring the point that there is no substantial evidence from other sources to conclude that TPLF is seeking partnership with Egypt, all the commentators seem to suggest the same thing: TPLF has a history of treason and will not hesitate to do anything to bargain for power.
One commentator who responded to borkena on the anonymous basis said “To be honest with you tplf will do whatever in its capacity to compromise abiy…Remember they’re thinking of going their own ways & Egypt can be an ally in this effort.”
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena
Go, go, go…TPLF. I want to see you and your kinds leave Ethiopia for ever, never to come back. You would not be threatened with military action like the Derge era. The road is clear for you to go away.
Since TPLF has stopped being part of the Federal Government, then the Federal Government should: (a) stop immediately any federal budgetary subsidy to the regional government and its institutions including but not limited to educational institutions, (b) stop flow of foreign exchange to Tigrai and its banks, (c) stop shipment of fuel, (d) suspend telecommunication and electricity services, and (e) remove from all government posts anybody affiliated with TPLF.
Regions bordering south, west, and east of Tigrai should block all road transportation to/from Tigrai so there would be no product flows. Products manufactured in Tigrai should not be allowed to be marketed in the rest of Ethiopia.
I may be wishing too much by scribbling the above, but TPLF and its cohorts should realize those are real possibilities if they continue to disrupt Ethiopia and create havoc. Patience has its limits, and TPLF it is leading its region and people down a slippery slope by its blatantly acts of rebellion.
Ethiopia has had it with vagabonds marauding as ‘liberators’ of this or that ethnic group over the last fifty years. The otherwise failures by any measures in their own lives resorted to gain fame and wealth on the backs of the unsuspecting poor and uneducated people by naming themselves as ‘liberators’ but in reality tried to use the self designation for gabbing power through which to gain fame and personal fortune. No More!
In other words, you are telling us Egypt will come in and put Debretsion, Sebhat and Seyoum in Addis? And that Isaias found out the conspiracy? Isaias is the same guy who can not feed his people and needs Ethiopia for his every need?
This smells a dirty lie@