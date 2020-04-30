Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Addressing questions from the opposition

borkena

April 30, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had a meeting in his office, on Thursday, with the opposition concerning the next steps to be taken as the scheduled election is cancelled due to the Coronavirus situation.

In his speech, he called upon opposition parties to forge union among themselves or join Prosperity Party (his new party)

And then he addressed questions from opposition parties. His response to the leader of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), Dawud Ibsa, and TPLF’s representative during the meeting, Addis Alem Balema, was a stern one. He warned that some political parties are plotting with enemy against Ethiopia and he called them “banda.”

Watch the video below.

Video : Embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







