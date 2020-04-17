Ethiopia restricts driving private cars,schedule for driving introduced

Abdissa Yadeta, Director in the Ministry of Transport. Photo : ENA

April 17, 2020

Over the past four weeks or so, Ethiopia took several measures as part of precaution against human to human transmission of Coronavirus. It has even gone to the extent of declaring a state of emergency.

Part of the reason for the state of emergency was to give authorities the power to take measures that they deem useful to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, government introduced measures to restrict driving. The way it is going about it is by organizing a schedule for private car owners, as reported by state media Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

It is the Ministry of Transportation that introduced the new regulation and will be enforced across the country.

Those whose license plate ends with even numbers are allowed to drive on the first day after the introduction of the regulation. Drivers with a license plate that end with odd numbers are not allowed to drive on that day. They can only drive the next day after the even numbers. And then it will rotate until the ministry calls off the regulation.

Those drivers who need to drive without the designated day due to the work-related activity will be issued with special permission from the ministry, said Abdissa Yadeta, who is Director of the Federal Transport Authority, as reported by ENA.

Concerning public transportation, trans-region or city buses are regulated to operate with only 50 percent of their carrying capacity. But they will be charging 50 % more than the regular rate. Operation hours for the service start at 6 a.m. local time and end at 9 p.m.







