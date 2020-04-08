Ethiopia declares state of emergency over Coronavirus pandemic 

Ethiopia’s State of emergency over Coronavirus mobilizes the public to help economically one another, to cooperate with those who are working to reverse the pandemic in the country.
borkena
April 8, 2020
Ethiopia declared a state of emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday as the number of people infected with the virus continues to climb.
“Based on information available currently, the number of compatriots infected with the virus is increasing fast… We have reached a time when we have to make difficult decisions to protect our country and our people,” said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a statement issued on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID 19 patients in the country is 55. Two deaths and four recovery cases are recorded.
The state of emergency is declared as per article 93 of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
“The decision is not only about this generation. It is also a decision about the next generation. It is a decision about tomorrow’s Ethiopia. It is not a decision from the leadership only. It is the decision of every citizen and will be recorded in history,” he said.
While calling upon all to stand with those who are working to reverse the challenge, he said that there would be legal consequences for those who are working to aggravate the pandemic.
Ethiopian government pursues prevention as a pivotal strategy to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country. According to daily reports from state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), there has been a challenge to implement most of the prevention measures, especially social distancing. Moreover, as much as there are business people who demonstrate a commitment to the response to COVID 19, there are also those who are exploiting the public health threat and emergency as an opportunity to create wealth by gouging prices.
Mr. Abiy Ahmed’s message underscored the importance of social distancing without compromising unity in spirit. Government could take measures to enforce it, it is noted.
The government vows to take measures against those who are gouging prices, too.
Another key issue addressed in the statement is the situations of those citizens who are economically challenged. As a poor country, Ethiopia could not afford emergency financial assistance to those who have lost their jobs and staying at home. The prime minister’s statement called upon Ethiopians to help one another as much as possible. He called upon landlords to be considerate about the financial situations of their tenants and take measures to ease it.
The statement also encouraged farmers to carry out their farming work as food shortage could pose similar, even worse, a challenge if food production is decreasing. They are also reminded to practice the prevention measures.
He called upon the public to support health professionals for the services they are offering.
Ethiopian government pursues a strategy of prevention against Coronavirus transmissions. As part of the prevention measures, the government has introduced school closures, border closure, working from home, suspension of inter-regional public transportation, and releasing thousands of prisoners, among other measures.
Religious institutions have responded positively to government calls for social distancing and staying safe. Churches and Mosques have now closed their doors to worshipers.
In his message regarding emergency measures, the Prime Minister encouraged the public to pray and implement directions from religious leaders.
I hope and pray this declaration is not too late. My worry is for those out of sight and hard to reach locations. That country’s boundaries are so porous it is close to impossible to seal itself off to trespassers. Also there could carriers of the virus who returned from the Middle Eastern countries before the vetting of incoming passengers began. They have made close contacts with their longing relatives and residents already. Just look at the infection rate in that small nation of Djibouti. It Has more than twice confirmed cases compare to its giant neighbor. Soon there will be an exodus of people fleeing the scorching hot summer there. They all come to small towns along the old railway lines including Dire Dawa. Ethiopia and Djibouti are one and the same demographically. Many don’t enter thru custom points. This is not new. The same goes with all corners of the country. I am having a nightmare now and I am not even asleep.
O Good Lord The Almighty Our Creator!!! You never abandoned that gem of humanity and yours too. The devil is on the loose with his deadly virus. We beg you to save those faithful people. We beg you to cast your grace once again upon that country!!!
This shall pass!!!
Tigray declared a state of emergency longtime ago , we started ” maed magarat ” longtime ago , just copying the goldens now.
We need to recognize that Axum was where it all started and where it will continue .
Twenty seven years during Derg’s time many tegadalays and innocent citizens were slaughtered by the Dergs government while the Addis Ababa people regardless what ethnicity, as always were dancing with derg celebrating the death of those people in other regions who they call ” the balagers .”
Nomore Derg’s dancers or nomore another Addis Ababa government will slaughter other ethnicities of Ethiopia , those of us who reside outside Addis Ababa in the other districts of Ethiopia had made sure that Addis Ababa will be nomore, soon we will declare Axum the Capital City of Ethiopia since it is the historically rightful seat for the capital , this is an early invitation for any party who wants to run for a federal government office to start preparations now inorder to master the Tigrigna language and to relocate to the Capital of Ethiopia to the City of Axum when or if elected . The exact date of election and the requirements to speak Tigrigna will be released soon, since Tigrigna will be the only federal working language as it has been throughout Ethiopia’s history, when all these will take place will be decided and announced shortly, so do not give up hope or do not worry about election, just learn Tigrigna language and prepare with a tangible political program .