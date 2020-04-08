Ethiopia declares state of emergency over Coronavirus pandemic 

Ethiopia’s State of emergency over Coronavirus mobilizes the public to help economically one another, to cooperate with those who are working to reverse the pandemic in the country.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Photo credit : EBC

borkena

April 8, 2020

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday as the number of people infected with the virus continues to climb.

“Based on information available currently, the number of compatriots infected with the virus is increasing fast… We have reached a time when we have to make difficult decisions to protect our country and our people,” said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a statement issued on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID 19 patients in the country is 55. Two deaths and four recovery cases are recorded.

The state of emergency is declared as per article 93 of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

“The decision is not only about this generation. It is also a decision about the next generation. It is a decision about tomorrow’s Ethiopia. It is not a decision from the leadership only. It is the decision of every citizen and will be recorded in history,” he said.

While calling upon all to stand with those who are working to reverse the challenge, he said that there would be legal consequences for those who are working to aggravate the pandemic.

Ethiopian government pursues prevention as a pivotal strategy to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country. According to daily reports from state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), there has been a challenge to implement most of the prevention measures, especially social distancing. Moreover, as much as there are business people who demonstrate a commitment to the response to COVID 19, there are also those who are exploiting the public health threat and emergency as an opportunity to create wealth by gouging prices.

Mr. Abiy Ahmed’s message underscored the importance of social distancing without compromising unity in spirit. Government could take measures to enforce it, it is noted.

The government vows to take measures against those who are gouging prices, too.

Another key issue addressed in the statement is the situations of those citizens who are economically challenged. As a poor country, Ethiopia could not afford emergency financial assistance to those who have lost their jobs and staying at home. The prime minister’s statement called upon Ethiopians to help one another as much as possible. He called upon landlords to be considerate about the financial situations of their tenants and take measures to ease it.

The statement also encouraged farmers to carry out their farming work as food shortage could pose similar, even worse, a challenge if food production is decreasing. They are also reminded to practice the prevention measures.

He called upon the public to support health professionals for the services they are offering.

Ethiopian government pursues a strategy of prevention against Coronavirus transmissions. As part of the prevention measures, the government has introduced school closures, border closure, working from home, suspension of inter-regional public transportation, and releasing thousands of prisoners, among other measures.

Religious institutions have responded positively to government calls for social distancing and staying safe. Churches and Mosques have now closed their doors to worshipers.

In his message regarding emergency measures, the Prime Minister encouraged the public to pray and implement directions from religious leaders.

