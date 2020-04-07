Ethiopia COVID 19 update: eight more people confirmed positive, total 52

Ethiopia COVID 19 update seems to demonstrate similar pattern; most of those who tested positive in the past twenty-four hours had travel history and arrived in Ethiopia after March 2020. One Eritrean national among eight confirmed cases

April 7, 2020

Eight more people confirmed positive for the COVID 19 test over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health disclosed on Tuesday. Seven of the new cases are Ethiopians, while one patient is Eritrean. Two hundred sixty-four individuals were tested in the latest round of testing.

The total number of recorded COVID 19 cases in the country is now 52.

Five of the new confirmed cases have travel history. They arrived in Ethiopian from Dubai and were in isolation facilities arranged by the Ethiopian government. A nine-months infant and his mother are among the new patients.

One of the patients is identified as a twenty-five years old woman who came from Thailand and was in the mandatory two weeks of isolation.

And one patient is a nineteen years old young man with no travel history. The government is reportedly working on tracing individuals with whom the patient had contacted before he was diagnosed with the disease.

The Eritrean national who tested positive from the latest COVID 19 test in Ethiopia is a thirty years old woman. She had a travel history to England and was in an isolation center.

According to information from the ministry of health, only one person is in the intensive care unit of Eka Kotebe Hospital – the designated treatment center in the capital Addis Ababa.

So far, only two deaths are reported from Coronavirus disease; 60 years old women with travel history to France and a 56 years old man with no travel history.

On Monday this week, 65 years old women from Dukem, a town outside of Addis Ababa, tested positive for COVID 19. She did not have a travel history and was in the hospital for a different treatment. Physicians who treated her are reportedly isolating for two weeks after they said that they did not use adequate protective kits when treating her for a different health issue.

On April 6, Ethiopian religious council launched a thirty days long national prayer, which was televised and attended by senior government officials, including president Sahlework Zewde and speakers of the House of Federation and the Parliament.







