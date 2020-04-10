Ethiopia confirms the third death from Coronavirus

Lia Tadesse, Ministry for Health. Photo credit : MoH

borkena

April 10, 2020

Ethiopia’s Minister for Health, Lia Tadesse, disclosed on Friday that one Coronaviurs patient passed away. The deceased is identified as a 65 years old woman from Dukem, a town just outside of south Addis Ababa, who was in the intensive care unit for several days now.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that we have lost a third patient from #COVID19 in Ethiopia. The patient was under strict medical follow up in the Intensive Care Unit. My sincere condolences to the family & loved ones,” Lia Tadesse said in a twitter message.

She was admitted to hospital on April 4 for a different health complaint and was diagnosed with COVID 19 on April 6, according to information from the ministry of health, and she did not have any travel history.

She passed away on Friday. The total number of deaths from Coronavirus in the country is now 3.

Four hundred forty-two individuals were tested for COVID 19 over the past 24 hours, and nine tested positive. The total number of COVID 19 patients in Ethiopia, as reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday, is now 65.







