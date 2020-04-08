Eritrea reports two more confirmed cases of COVID 19

borkena

Eritrea reported on Wednesday two (30 and 62) more confirmed cases of Coronavirus patients in the country. Eritrea’s Ministry of Health said that 20 quarantined individuals were tested over the last two days, as reported by the Ministry of Information.

The latest confirmed patients had a travel history to an unspecified county. They arrived in the country before Eritrea banned passengers’ flights to the country more than two weeks ago. The regulation is extended for three more weeks.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total number of patients in the country is 33. It is unclear if there are patients in the intensive care unit. The Ministry of Health said, “All the patients are receiving necessary medical treatment.”

Neighboring Ethiopia has reported 55 confirmed cases of COVID 19 patients, of which two passed away so far, and four recovered.

52 African countries have been affected by the pandemic. More than 10,500 people have contracted the disease.

The number of infected people across the world, until April 8, is 1.49 million. More than 87,000 people died from the disease, and more than 319,000 have recovered.







