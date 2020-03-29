Eritrea confirmed six more cases of COVID 19, two Eritrean nationals died in the UK

borkena

March 30, 2020

Eritrea’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that it had confirmed six more cases of COVID 19, which makes the total number of patients 12.

Six of them arrived in Eritrea before all passengers’ flights to and from the country were banned.

According to information from Eritrea’s Ministry of information, four of the cases are from among those who were quarantined after arrival in Eritrea.

The remaining “two asymptomatic patients were not, however, quarantined on arrival as none of the passengers in that Flight exhibited any symptom during screening at the Airport at the time,” said the statement which is shared on the Ministry of Information website.

Meanwhile, Eritrean Press reported on Sunday that said that the Eritrean Embassy in the UK had been informed that two Eritreans have died from COVID 19, and ten others have tested positive for the disease. One of the deceased is a 65 years old woman, and the other one is a 75 years old man.

Based on Eritrean Press report, the woman passed away on Saturday night, and she was apparently ill only for four days.







