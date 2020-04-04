Dr. Hussien Qasim, Somali region new security chief. Photo credit: ENA

borkena

April 4, 2020

Somali regional state president, Mustafa Mohammed Omar, appointed a new security chief for the regional state on Friday. Dr. Hussien Hashi Qasim is the new chief for security affairs in the region, as reported by state media Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

He is said to have 19 years of working experience in peacebuilding and policy analysis with international organizations. Moreover, he has been working as an adviser to the region’s president, according to ENA report.

In terms of academic background, he has a Ph. D degree in public administration which he studied in Canada and the US.

On Thursday, it was reported that the regional president “relieved” former security chief Abdi-Adel from his position for which he reportedly reached with resentment. Mr. Abdi-Adil claimed that he was removed from his position inappropriately without administrative procedures and called for a meeting, but the region’s president declined the meeting on the grounds of the Coronavirus health emergency in the region.

Mr. Abdi-Adil is implicated in an alleged grand corruption when he was a security chief in the region.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena