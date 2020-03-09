Oromo Federalist Congress has buried itself alive

borkena

March 9, 2020

In an Oromo Federalist Congress event transmitted live on Oromia Media Network (OMN) during Woman’s International Day, a girl made hate speech regarding marital relationship between Oromo language speaking group and what she called “habesha” – a reference that radicalized ethnic Oromo nationalists employ to make a reference to Amharic and Tigrigna language speaking Ethiopians.

Worse, Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) leaders applauded it. The issue has become a talking point. Quite a considerable number of Ethiopians think that the statement is part of a preparation for genocide. As far as Oromo Federalist Congress is concerned, Sebsebe Alemneh remarks that that party has buried itself alive.

Watch the interview

Video : embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







